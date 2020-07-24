In its latest round of COVID-19, the University of Michigan announced Friday that one staff member tested positive while three more student-athletes also tested positive.

The positive test for the staff member is the first at Michigan since student-athletes began returning to campus last month for voluntary workouts.

Michigan announced its latest positive COVID-19 test results Friday. (Photo: Fanatics)

In the numbers released Friday, 94 student-athletes and staff members were tested with four positive results. That brings Michigan’s totals to 729 tests and 13 positive results.

The latest results come as Michigan State announced Friday that it was placing its entire football program into a 14-day quarantine and isolation period following a second positive test for a staff member this week.

While Ohio State went through a six-day pause earlier this month, there has been no indication from Michigan about any potential stoppages to their voluntary workouts.

