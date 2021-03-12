New co-OC Sherrone Moore gets rave reviews from UM's offensive line

Michigan’s offensive linemen have found during the first few weeks of spring practice that new position coach Sherrone Moore welcomes questions and a give-and-take regarding how to get the best out of the group.

Moore, who spent the last two seasons coaching the Wolverines’ tight ends, is now co-offensive coordinator and handling the offensive line, replacing Ed Warinner, who was Michigan’s offensive-line coach the last three years. Moore has never coached the position but played guard at Oklahoma in 2006 and 2007. Warinner's contract was not renewed and is now on staff at Florida Atlantic University.

“I was somewhat surprised to see coach Warinner leave,” fifth-year senior Andrew Stueber said Thursday. “He’s a great coach, has a great legacy behind him, but it was definitely optimistic, I think, the whole offensive line seeing Coach Moore replace his spot. (He’s) a much younger guy, he knows from experience, he played the position.”

Stueber said Moore brings a different coaching style and energy to the room.

“The younger guys really appreciate it’s kind of a more open room environment, you can ask a lot more questions and he knows (how to play the position) from experience, too,” Stueber said. “I think also the older guys are liking the new kind of energy and vibe he’s bringing to the room, the practice field and his overall energy.”

Moore exudes a more “personable” coaching style, Stueber said. It is more interactive, which has made the linemen more at ease. Because Moore was coaching tight ends, a much smaller position group than the linemen, Stueber believes he has brought more of that one-on-one interaction to the linemen’s room.

“He’s asking questions individual, he’s allowing a discussion, (and asking), what do you guys think about this, what do you guys think about that,” Stueber said. “It’s a lot easier to kinda get discussion going and as an older guy I appreciate that a lot more. Obviously, the younger guys are still learning, so they’re kinda more quiet in meetings and trying to follow along.

"As an older guy I appreciate being able to speak my mind, give my input and ask questions when needed.”

While competing with Jalen Mayfield during preseason camp in 2019, Stueber suffered a season-ending knee injury. He returned last season and moved to right guard to accommodate Mayfield at right tackle.

But now that Mayfield has moved on to preparing for the NFL Draft, Stueber has returned to right tackle while still getting in some reps at guard.

“To keep myself familiar with both of them,” he said. “I enjoy tackle. Tackle is what I think I’m most natural at, (and) I came in here as a tackle. At the end of the day, if the coaches want to put me inside more, I’ll do whatever to help the team, the unit to benefit best. Whatever coach Moore and coach (Jim) Harbaugh see me at, I’ll go there.”

Center Andrew Vastardis, who started last season but was injured and did not finish the season, has returned, but will face competition from Reece Atteberry. Ryan Hayes returns at left tackle with Karsen Barnhart challenging and at left guard, Chuck Filiaga and Trevor Keegan will compete. Zak Zinter, who made four starts at right guard as a freshman last season, filling in for Stueber who moved to right tackle when Mayfield was injured, returns with valuable experience.

Michigan also added graduate transfer tackle Willie Allen.

“Great hands, really strong, and he’s just got to learn the technique and the calls we have,” Stueber said of Allen.

