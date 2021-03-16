Hunter Dickinson makes AP All-American team, UM adds to postseason honors

The Detroit News

The postseason honors continue to pile up for the Wolverines.

Leading Tuesday’s haul was freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who picked up another national accolade.

Dickinson was named to The Associated Press All-America second team, along with Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and USC’s Evan Mobley.

Dickinson, the Big Ten freshman of the year, leads the Wolverines in scoring (14.2 points), rebounding (7.6) and blocked shots (33). His impact and strong post play helped Michigan earn a Big Ten regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

He's the first Michigan player to be named an Associated Press All-American since Nik Stauskas was a second-team selection in 2014.

The first team included Iowa's Luka Garza, Baylor's Jared Butler, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert.

Senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner were honorable mentions.

Dickinson was also named to the NABC’s District 7 second team and USBWA’s All-District V 10-member team along with Livers.

Coach Juwan Howard was named the District 7 coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the District V coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

That adds to Howard’s growing collection, which already includes awards for Big Ten coach of the year and Sporting News’ national coach of the year.