Michigan's Hunter Dickinson makes Wooden Award All-American team

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson continues to add to his college resume.

The Big Ten’s freshman of the year was named to the 10-player John R. Wooden Award All-American team Wednesday.

Dickinson was one of four conference players to make the team, along with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza. They were joined by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

Butler, Cunningham, Dosunmu, Garza and Kispert are the finalists for the Wooden Award, which recognizes the country’s most outstanding college basketball player.

The recognition is the fifth All-America honor Dickinson has received. He was also named a second-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Associated Press and Sporting News.

During the regular season, Dickinson led the Wolverines in scoring (14.4 points), rebounds (7.8), blocked shots (31) and double-doubles (five). In Michigan’s two NCAA Tournament wins, he’s averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 71.4% from the field (10-for-14).

