Michigan's Juwan Howard named Associated Press men's college coach of the year

Michigan coach Juwan Howard was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Thursday.

Howard, in his second season leading the Wolverines, received 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, while Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.

Howard, 48, is the second Michigan coach to win the AP award since it began in 1967; Bill Frieder was the first in 1985. The last Big Ten coach to win was Bruce Weber at Illinois in 2005.

After a solid first season under Howard, the Wolverines lost their starting point guard and center from last year’s squad and were picked sixth in the unofficial preseason Big Ten poll. They entered the season ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and were unranked in the coaches poll.

Michigan was far better than those projections. A team that consisted of six returners and six newcomers, the Wolverines looked like a national title contender much of the year as they won the program’s first Big Ten regular-season title since 2014, were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time ever.

Along the way, Howard and the Wolverines had to navigate a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns and the loss of senior forward Isaiah Livers (foot injury) in the postseason. Michigan fell a shot short in the Elite Eight to No. 11 seed UCLA, 51-49, on Tuesday and ended the season 23-5.

The AP award is the latest honor for Howard. He was voted national coach of the year by The Athletic, Sporting News and U.S. Basketball Writers Association last month and was also the consensus Big Ten coach of the year.

Howard is 42-17 (.712) overall and 24-13 (64.9) in Big Ten play since taking over at his alma mater. He holds the program record for most wins by a Michigan coach in his first two seasons.

