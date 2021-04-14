Eli Brooks to return to Michigan for a fifth season

Eli Brooks’ time in Ann Arbor isn’t over just yet.

The Michigan basketball program announced Wednesday that Brooks will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and will come back for a fifth season.

Brooks’ return is a major boost for the Wolverines following the official departures of starting point guard Mike Smith and sixth man Chaundee Brown, who passed on the free year to pursue pro careers. He’ll help stabilize what projects to be a young backcourt with sophomore-to-be Zeb Jackson and incoming freshmen Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin.

Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per game and shot a career-best 39.6% from 3-point range last season. He’s considered one of the team’s top defenders and shooters, and he’s able to play both guard spots.

The 6-foot-1 guard will be one of the most experienced players in the Big Ten next season. He has played in 125 career games and has started every game he’s played over the past two seasons, barring injury.

The Wolverines also are awaiting official announcements from Isaiah Livers and Austin Davis, though both are expected to move on, as well as NBA Draft decisions from Franz Wagner, a projected lottery pick, and Hunter Dickinson.

