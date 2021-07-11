UM softball pitching standout Meghan Beaubien returning for fifth season

Michigan softball pitching standout Meghan Beaubien is returning for a fifth season.

Beaubien, the 2018 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year as a freshman, announced her decision Sunday night on Twitter with a graphic that included a photo of her and a message: Guess who’s back.

“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to rep the block M for one more year, and I can’t wait to get to work with Team 45. GO BLUE!!” Beaubien wrote.

Beaubien will be in graduate school to earn her Master’s Degree in biomedical engineering.

She was 16-5 last season and carried a 1.25 ERA. Beaubien returns to join right-hander Alex Storako who was 22-3 and had a 1.05 ERA.