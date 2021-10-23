Friday's state hockey: Top-ranked Michigan shocked by WMU at Yost, 5-2

Well, that didn't last long.

Michigan hockey's perfect start to the season earned it a No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2011 in this week's poll, but it's apparent that nobody told Western Michigan that it was facing a juggernaut.

The No. 17 Broncos marched into Ann Arbor on Friday night and dominated the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena for a 5-2 win in Michigan's first game since becoming the nation's top-ranked team.

Ethen Frank netted the winner for WMU (3-0-0) in the second period as five different Broncos scored in the game. Michael Joyaux, Drew Worrad and Tim Washe each added two assists and Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 25 to bring home the win.

Kent Johnson and Luke Hughes each scored for Michigan (4-1-0).

WMU went 2-for-3 on the power play while Michigan came up empty in six tries. WMU blocked 22 shots in the game.

The two teams will meet for a rematch on Saturday night at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo.

More state college hockey

No. 19 Bemidji State 5, Northern Michigan 4: Lukas Sillinger had a goal and an assist and Eric Martin had two assists for Bemidji State (2-3). Michael Colella and Hank Crone each had one goal and one assist and Andre Ghantous and Hampus Eriksson each added two assists for NMU (2-2).

Ferris State 2, St. Thomas 1 (OT): Liam MacDougall scored in overtime and Brenden Rons added a goal for Ferris State (2-3). Trevor Zins scored for St. Thomas (0-7).

Lake Superior State 7, Union 4: Brandon Puricelli had two goals, Louis Boudon had four assists and Miroslav Mucha and Jacob Bengtsson each added three for LSSU (4-3). Michael Hodge had a goal and an assist and Brandon Estes and Cullen Ferguson each added two assists.

Michigan State 2, UMass Lowell 2 (OT): Drew DeRidder stopped 37 of 39, Jeremy Davidson scored his team-leading fourth of the season, and David Gucciardi scored his first for MSU (3-1-1).