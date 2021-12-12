Michigan Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Angelique S. Chengelis

The Detroit News

Michigan senior captain Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, it was announced Sunday night.

The trophy is annually presented to the student-athlete who exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his college and professional years. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Hutchinson, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Lombardi winner, received $25,000 for the University of Michigan's general scholarship fund. A National Voter Panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and members of the media voted on the award.

The other finalists were Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Jordan Davis (Georgia).

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @achengelis