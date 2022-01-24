How Michigan basketball appears to finally be putting it all together

Bloomington, Ind. — It’s one thing to hammer a Maryland team that had lost five of its first six Big Ten games and staggered into the cozy confines of Crisler Center near the end of a seven-game, 19-day stretch.

But it’s another thing to handle an Indiana squad that was riding high off an upset over then-No. 4 Purdue and was 12-0 at home, with conference wins over Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State all by at least 13 points.