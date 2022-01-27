Makeup date set for Michigan basketball's home game vs. Purdue

A makeup date has been set.

The Michigan basketball program announced on Thursday that its postponed home game against Purdue has been rescheduled for Feb. 10. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but was put on hold due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines program.

Michigan will travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue on Feb. 5, meaning the two teams will play twice within a six-day span. It’ll also be the start of a four-game, eight-day stretch for the Wolverines, who will head to Penn State on Feb. 8 and will host Ohio State on Feb. 12.

Purdue, meanwhile, will have a similarly crammed schedule. The Boilermakers were set to host Illinois on Feb. 10, but that game has been moved to Feb. 8.

Michigan’s postponed contest against Michigan State, which was scheduled to be played at Crisler Center on Jan. 8, has yet to be rescheduled by the Big Ten. However, coach Juwan Howard said he was confident that both postponed games would be made up.

“We are going to play those games and we're looking forward to playing them,” Howard said two weeks ago. “I don't know when it's going to happen. The Big Ten and our (athletic directors) will all get together and we'll figure it out.”

The Wolverines (10-7) improved to 4-3 in Big Ten play with a 72-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday and have won three straight heading into Saturday’s showdown against the Spartans in East Lansing.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins