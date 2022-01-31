Michigan guard Zeb Jackson announces intention to enter transfer portal

Sophomore guard Zeb Jackson’s time at Michigan has come to an end.

Jackson, who hasn’t been with the team for several weeks, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and bid farewell to Ann Arbor in a social media post on Monday night.

“I want to start off by thanking the University of Michigan for allowing me to represent the university for the past two years,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post. “I really appreciate all of my coaches, teammates, mentors, and professors for taking care of me during my time here. I would also like to thank everyone who’s been checking on me and sending prayers my way.

“After the time I have taken away, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal because I feel that’s what’s best for my future and my health. Again, thank you to everyone who supports me and my decision. I wish the best for my family here.”

Jackson has played sparingly in what could’ve been viewed as a make-or-break season, given the wave of talent that coach Juwan Howard has brought in at the guard spots and has on the way in the 2022 recruiting class.

Right before the season started, Jackson was sidelined with a non-COVID related illness and ended up missing the first six games. Jackson described the illness as a “sickness that I had to sit out after the sickness to make sure I was all right” and said the setback was more mental than physical.

He made his season debut on Dec. 1 at North Carolina with a brief three-minute stint. He appeared in three of Michigan next five games, playing three minutes against San Diego State on Dec. 4, 15 minutes at Nebraska on Dec. 7 and 14 minutes against Southern Utah on Dec. 18.

However, he didn’t appear in another game after the new year. He didn’t travel to Michigan’s games at Rutgers on Jan. 4 and Illinois on Jan. 14 due “private, personal reasons,” according to a program spokesperson.

Before Michigan’s home game against Maryland on Jan. 18, assistant coach Phil Martelli revealed he wasn’t with the team and was “working through some things.”

“He’s getting all the support from the coaching staff from the personnel on campus,” Martelli said at the time. “And making sure again, that he's in a good place mentally to rejoin the team if that's what's best for him.”

When asked on Friday if Jackson had returned to the team, Howard said the two hadn’t spoken yet and didn’t provide an update on his status.

Jackson was averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game this season. In 20 career games as a Wolverine, he tallied 29 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

He’s the first player to transfer out of the program since former guard Cole Bajema did on May 5, 2020. Like Bajema, Jackson, a former top-100 recruit in the 2020 class, had originally committed to Michigan under former coach John Beilein, but he kept his pledge after Beilein left for the NBA and Howard took over.

With Jackson’s departure, the Wolverines are now sitting at the allotted limit of 13 scholarships for the 2022-23 season, but that’s not taking into account any additional roster attrition that could happen in the offseason.

