Michigan uses strong second-half surge to down Cornhuskers, 85-79

Ann Arbor — It was gut-check time for Michigan.

For a team that’s running out of time to improve its lacking resume, all that stood between the Wolverines and a bad home loss that would deal a detrimental blow to their tournament hopes was 20 minutes.

But thanks to a strong second-half surge spearheaded by sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines overcame a brutal first half, rallied from a late deficit and staved off the Cornhuskers for an 85-79 win Tuesday night at Crisler Center.

Dickinson finished with 26 points to lead the way for Michigan (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) despite sitting much of the first half due to foul trouble. Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks scored 20 and grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones added 18, including the go-ahead layup in the final minute.

Dickinson wasted little time making an impact on both ends out of the break as the Wolverines opened the second half on a 20-3 run. Dickinson got things going by drawing a foul and knocking down two free throws. Then after knocking down a basket in the paint, he came away with an offensive rebound that led to two free throws for freshman forward Caleb Houstan and a 47-46 lead with 17:37 to play.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

The Wolverines continued to pull away as Dickinson took over with four consecutive baskets. He capped a string of 12 unanswered points with a mid-range jumper and a bucket in the paint. He grabbed another offensive board and scored on a putback. He followed that with an emphatic slam. By the time he was done, Michigan pulled ahead, 57-47, at the 13:57 mark.

But once Dickinson went to the bench for a breather, Nebraska started to make a push. The Cornhuskers ripped off seven straight points in a little over a minute. By the time Dickinson checked back in, Nebraska had pulled even at 60 with 10:23 left.

The Cornhuskers weren’t done. They kept attacking the paint with back-to-back layups. Bryce McGowens added two free throws. A 19-3 flurry wiped out the Wolverines’ double-digit lead and put them in a 66-60 hole with 8:51 remaining.

Michigan responded with a 13-2 run of its own to go back in front. It started with a string of free throws – two from fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks on technical foul on Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga and four in a row from Dickinson – to cut the deficit to one. Brooks rattled in a 3-pointer to put Michigan back on top and Jones capped it with a fast-break layup to make it 79-75 with 2:05 to go.

Nebraska answered and evened it at 79-79, but Michigan made winning plays down the stretch. After Jones scored the go-ahead layup with 1:10 left, he came away with a steal on the ensuing possession. From there, Michigan got another stop and made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal it.

McGowens scored 24 and Derrick Walker 10 for Nebraska (6-16, 0-11), which has lost nine straight and 14 of its past 15 games.

The Wolverines leaned on their big men out the gate as freshman forward Moussa Diabate and Dickinson combined to score 10 of Michigan’s first 11 points. The duo got going early as each scored a bucket in the paint and knocked down a jumper during a back-and-forth start. After Nebraska took a brief 11-9 lead on a three-point play by McGowens, Diabate feed Dickinson in the post and he countered with a hook shot to tie it back up with 15:13 left in the first half.

But two whistles within a 33-second span cooled off Dickinson’s fast start and landed him on the bench at the 14:38 mark. Without their best player on the floor, things got messy on both ends for the Wolverines as they had a tough time getting anything going on offense and struggled to get stops.

A 3-pointer from senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. gave Michigan an 18-15 lead but it was short-lived as McGowens answered with a deep 3-pointer of his own and settled into a groove. Then after Jones snapped a four-minute field-goal drought with a bucket, Nebraska started to create some distance with a 10-2 spurt.

The Cornhuskers splashed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. They scored an uncontested layup after a defensive breakdown. After Jones ran into Diabate on a defensive rebound and turned the ball over, McGowens scored on a layup to put Nebraska up, 36-26, at the 4:57 mark.

Jones snapped the run with a three-point play and sparked a 7-0 spurt that cut the deficit to three, but an ugly stretch of miscues allowed Nebraska to maintain control. A foul well way from the basket led to two free throws. A turnover led to another basket. A bad pass turned into a 3-pointer in transition as the Cornhuskers took a 44-37 lead into the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins