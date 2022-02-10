Report: Harbaugh adds former NFL exec Tom Gamble as director of player personnel

Angelique S. Chengelis

The Detroit News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has his assistant coach staff set and has now reportedly added Tom Gamble, the former Jacksonville Jaguars’ executive who previously worked for Harbaugh at Michigan.

Gamble, who has more than 30 years of NFL, is Michigan’s director of player personnel, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

He spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars after working as assistant general manager of the CFL Montreal Alouettes in 2020. Gamble, who worked with Harbaugh when he was San Francisco 49ers’ coach, was senior advisor to the head coach and player personnel at Michigan from 2017-19.

Before his first job at Michigan, Gamble was the assistant general manager for the 49ers in 2016 after serving as a senior personnel executive in 2015. From 2005 to 2012, Gamble headed the 49ers’ college and pro personnel efforts and was named director of player personnel in 2012, Harbaugh’s second year there as head coach.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis