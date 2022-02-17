Trieu: Diligence on recruiting trail could help Michigan land 3-star CB Kahlil Tate

Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan’s diligence on the recruiting trail has enabled their coaching staff to maintain a relationship with Chicago Kenwood despite the fact that the Wolverines had not offered a Mustang player until this 2023 class.

The consistency the Wolverines, particularly area recruiter Sherrone Moore, have demonstrated in making the school a regular stop during evaluation periods now could pay off as Michigan is one of the many schools pursuing cornerback Kahlil Tate, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect and one of the state’s best at his position.

"Michigan has always been in the building," head coach Sinque Turner said. "This is the first time they have offered one of our athletes, but they always come in and show face. Sherrone Moore comes and we always have great dialogue. From bringing (Nebraska signee Jalil Martin) on campus we have been able to build with the defensive staff, Coach (Ron) Bellamy and Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale).

"They are some down-to-earth dudes. We understand timing and placement when it comes to recruiting. To get an offer from a school of that significance, you have to be a special player and they don’t come around every day. This is one of the most significant offers to come through since I’ve been here. I’m excited for him."

Tate now lists the Wolverines among the schools he will visit in the spring,

"Who doesn't want to visit Michigan? They're one of the top teams," Tate explained. "They had an amazing season this year and I know they're going to have an even better year next year. Coach Bellamy is a great guy. It’s one of the best universities in the world. It’s a perfect combination of academics, athletics and history.”

The Wolverines’ recruiting investment at Kenwood has been a driving factor in Tate’s interest, but so has the investment in the Chicagoland area and Illinois as a whole.

"Another reason besides winning the Big Ten Championship is the guys like A.J. Henning, JJ McCarthy, Tyler Morris are all Chicago guys and that has proven that Michigan sees our area as a footprint area for them," Turner says.

Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska are just some of the other programs in the race for Tate.

More: Here are the details of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's new contract

Kenwood had an odd 2020 season. The state of Illinois did not play in the fall, and instead, that season took place in the spring of 2021 and was only a handful of games. It was not until this fall’s full junior year that schools were able to fully see what Tate could do.

He is a cornerback by trade but the coaches at Kenwood say he seems to grow a little bit more by the week, making safety or nickel a very real possibility.

"He is a well-rounded player and his upside is huge," Turner said. "He will probably graduate at around 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. In big-time situations, he has come through and been that hero and been that motivation to his teammates. Kahlil makes everyone around him better. His catch radius is big, his change of direction is crazy, top-end speed is good and then he will come down and put his face on anything as a tackler. Then on top of that he is a 4.1-4.2 GPA kid who is super unselfish."

Tate does not have a firm decision date set but hopes to make a commitment before his senior year begins.

Wolverines offer Irish commit

Michigan has offered Denton (Texas) Guyer 2023 defensive back Peyton Bowen, a four-star prospect who is committed to Notre Dame.

This is one of the first offers Jay Harbaugh has made since his move to safeties coach.

To date, there has not been any indication that Bowen would consider schools other than Notre Dame.

Safety offer out in Alabama

Michigan has also offered Pinson (Alabama) Pinson Valley safety T.J. Metcalf, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior.

The offer was extended by new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter recruited Metcalf at Vanderbilt and offered him in September for the Commodores.

Metcalf now has 20 offers with Florida State, Miami (Florida), Penn State, Tennessee and more.

He is the cousin of NFL wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

More information

Kahlil Tate profile

Peyton Bowen profile

TJ Metcalf profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.