March Madness 2022: Michigan-Tennessee predictions

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game between Michigan and Tennessee in Indianapolis, Indiana. (5:15 p.m., CBS).

► Matt Charboneau: If momentum carries any weight in the NCAA Tournament — it usually does — it's hard to pick against the Volunteers. They've won 13 of 14, including eight in a row behind a stifling defense and an offense that can run circles around opponents. On the other hand, the Wolverines haven't won back-to-back games in more than a month and might be without DeVante' Jones for the second straight game. If Michigan shoots the lights out, an upset is possible, but even in a tournament that has already produced its share, it's hard to see one happening here. Tennessee, 80-70