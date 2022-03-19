Fab Five's Chris Webber celebrates with Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson after Michigan victory

The Fab Five is one step closer to being back together.

Chris Webber and Ray Jackson were on-site at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Michigan's 76-68 Round of 32 win over Tennessee on Saturday night in Indianapolis and was seen celebrating with head coach Juwan Howard, their former Fab Five teammates at Michigan, after the game.

"It was a beautiful moment to be here and to be with guys that I've been in the trenches with, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson," Howard said. "To see them out here supporting this team and taking time from their schedule, away from their families, it means a lot. I will never forget this day, and I appreciate all the support. They have behind the scenes been in my corner from Day 1."

Webber, Jackson and Howard, along with Jimmy King and Jalen Rose, made up Michigan's 1991 recruiting class that led the team to consecutive national championship game appearances, but would later be entrenched in one of the sport's biggest scandals for receiving improper benefits during their time with the university.

Webber, a Detroit native, left Michigan after the 1992-93 season, was selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Due to his role in the scandal and ensuing investigation during the late 1990's, Webber was convicted of perjury and banned from associating with the University of Michigan until 2013 — the same year that four of his Michigan teammates got together for Michigan's appearance in the national championship game against Louisville, where Webber opted to instead watch the game from a private suite.

Many believed the damage between Webber and his Fab Five teammates — particularly Rose, with whom he'd engaged in numerous public spats over the years — would never be fully repaired.

That speculation seems like it's been put to bed for now.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.