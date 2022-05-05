Home court key for Michigan's NCAA Tournament tennis run

In the moments following his Big Ten tennis championship-clinching victory, Ondrej Styler tried to soak it all in.

Michigan defeated Ohio State, 4-2, last Sunday to win the program’s first Big Ten tournament championship since the tournament’s inception in 1999. Styler, a junior from Prague, Czechoslovakia, playing at No. 1 singles, lost the first set, 5-7, then rallied to win the next two to fend off Cannon Kingsley as the Wolverines stormed his court.