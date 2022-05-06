'She deserves all the credit': UM's Carol Hutchins keeps winning, on and off the field

Ann Arbor — Back in 2009, Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins decided to send a congratulatory note to legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt on the occasion of her 1,000th victory.

Hutchins, in her 38th season as the Wolverines' head coach, this week was reflecting on her own recent milestone. Last Sunday, Michigan’s win over Minnesota was her 1,700th career victory, making her the first college softball coach to set that bar. In February, she became the sport’s all-time winningest coach, moving past retired Arizona coach Mike Candrea with her 1,675th win.