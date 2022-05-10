Kristina Burkhardt's sweet swing, maturity help keep Michigan softball steady

Ann Arbor — It didn’t take long for Kristina Burkhardt, the easygoing, even-tempered, big-hitting graduate transfer, to ingratiate herself with her new Michigan softball teammates.

It took even less time for her teammates to embrace the 24-year-old Burkhardt in the most endearing way.

“They call me grandma,” Burkhardt said, laughing. “They call me that every day, and I own that. It really didn't take me long to be able to like be the grandma figure, just a leader on the team.”