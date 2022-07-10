Ex-Michigan men's soccer player Carter Payne, 21, killed in hit-and-run in Georgia

The Detroit News Staff

The Detroit News

Carter Payne, a former member of the University of Michigan men’s soccer team, was killed in a hit-and-run and pronounced dead, according to a statement by his current soccer club Tormenta FC.

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Payne, 21, played at the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, before arriving in Ann Arbor to play for the Wolverines in 2019 as a defenseman for two seasons.

His current club Tormenta FC, whose League Two roster he was part of this season, confirmed in a statement he had died from injuries sustained when he was driving an electric scooter and hit by a vehicle. A WTOC report stated that the driver of the vehicle left the scene while Payne was flown to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

Tormenta FC wrote: “South Georgia Tormenta FC are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne. Carter passed away today, July 9. A member of Tormenta FC 2’s 2022 USL League Two team, Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club.”

“Carter was hospitalized at Memorial Health: Southeast Georgia Hospital after being involved in a vehicle, pedestrian accident in Statesboro, Georgia. Carter’s family, friends and the entirety of Tormenta Nation are grieving today.”

University of Michigan men’s soccer team released this statement: “We are devastated to confirm the tragic loss of Carter Payne. We grieve the loss of our brother, teammate and extraordinary student-athlete. We extend our hearts and love to his family at this extremely tragic time.”

Barcelona Residency Academy Arizona posted on social media: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own, Barca alum, Carter Payne.

“Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed. We send our love and support to Carter’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

United Soccer League released a statement encouraging teams to pay tributes prior to their next games, adding: “The USL mourns the passing of Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident on July 9 in Statesboro, Georgia.

“Our thoughts are with Payne’s family and the entire Tormenta FC community — teammates, coaches, staff and fans. The USL invites all league two clubs to honor David Carter Payne prior to their next match.”

