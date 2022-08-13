Michigan football picks up commitment from three-star tight end Zack Marshall

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star tight end Zack Marshall on Saturday. He announced his pledge to the 2023 class on social media.

The 6-foot-4 Marshall, out of Carlsbad (California), also had offers from Utah, California, Arizona, and Boise State.

He is the No. 51-ranked player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite. Michigan now has 14 commitments in the 2023 class.

