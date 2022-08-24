Longtime assistant Bonnie Tholl succeeds Carol Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

The Detroit News

After Michigan icon Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor.

Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named the new Michigan head coach.

"The greatest honor of my life has been to wear 'Michigan' across my chest as a student-athlete and as a coach," Tholl said in a university statement, "and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this beloved program. I am incredibly grateful to Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Assistant Athletic Director Lisa Savoury for the confidence placed in me."

Tholl had been Michigan softball's longtime recruiting coordinator and becomes the fourth head coach in school history.

"I can think of no better person to lead our softball program than Bonnie Tholl," athletic director Warde Manuel said in the school statement. "Bonnie has recruited and helped to develop some of the biggest names in U-M softball history. I know that she will lead our student-athletes with the same culture of passion and positivity that we have grown accustomed to while continuing the trajectory of this program into the future."