Iconic Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announces retirement after 38 years

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, the all-time winningest coach in NCAA softball history, announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons at the helm for the Wolverines.

"I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude," Hutchins said in the announcement from Michigan. "I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue."

In her legendary career, Hutchins notched 1,707 victories and finished with a winning percentage of .755. She is the winningest coach — male or female — in any sport in school history.

Hutchins led Michigan to the 2005 national championship and her teams won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles and 10 Big Ten Tournament championships.

"Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all that Carol Hutchins has done for the University of Michigan, the sport of softball, nor for the impact she has had on the lives of countless young people," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the statement. "I also cannot succinctly articulate my personal sadness at her decision to retire from coaching while being so happy that Hutch can enjoy life beyond the game.

"Hutch is a force who elevated not only the sport of softball but generations of female athletes as a staunch advocate of equality. She has been a tireless fundraiser for societal causes, including the American Cancer Society, and I know that she will continue to impact lives beyond the game of softball. Carol Hutchins is a legend."

