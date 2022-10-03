Michigan-Penn State set for noon kickoff on Oct. 15

One of Michigan’s biggest games so far this season — a probable top-10 matchup against No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 15 — will kick off at noon.

Four of Michigan's first five games this season have been noon starts, along with Saturday's matchup at Indiana. The No. 4 Wolverines have started 5-0 and could have a showdown against the Nittany Lions — who have a bye week coming.

Michigan has declared the Penn State matchup a Maize Out.

Michigan has back-to-back road games against Iowa and Indiana on Oct. 8, which also is scheduled for noon.

The only other set kickoff time is Michigan’s game at Ohio State, noon on FOX.