New NIL opportunity could benefit all Michigan student-athletes

A new opportunity for Michigan football players to profit off name, image, and likeness (NIL) has launched in conjunction with REVEL Moments and Valiant Management Group, with the intention of engaging all Michigan athletes.

Wolverine+ is a subscription-based platform with a monthly fee of $7 and subscribers will have access to a variety of content and interactions with Michigan football players. REVEL and Valiant said all participating athletes will be paid “at least” 100% of the subscription revenue, according to a release Monday.

The first episode on Oct. 10 will feature a live discussion and fan interactive question-and-answer with several captains of the football team. New episodes will be available throughout the remainder of the 2022 football season.

“This is the first platform that I have seen which authentically supports student-athletes and allows us to really connect with our fans to share who we are underneath the helmet,” quarterback and co-captain Cade McNamara said in the release. “I had a chance to use the platform this summer and it was an incredible experience and so well executed.”

McNamara participated in a REVEL-produced docuseries called “The Leader” this year.

Eventually, Wolverine+ intends to extend this platform to women’s teams and other men’s teams. This NIL opportunity will compensate the featured athletes in each episode and the other participating players who promote the platform will share equally in the profits.

Subscribers can register at www.wolverine.plus.