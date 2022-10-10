After medical emergency, Michigan's Mike Hart 'trending in a positive direction'

Ann Arbor — Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, who collapsed early in the game at Indiana with what was described as a “medical emergency,” is home and said in a statement released Monday morning, his health is “trending in a positive direction.”

Hart, 36, collapsed on the sideline with 4:54 left in the first quarter last Saturday at Indiana. He spent the night at a Bloomington, Ind., hospital near the stadium and was discharged Sunday and returned to his Ann Arbor home with his wife, Monique, and their children.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers,” Hart said in a statement released by Michigan. “I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.”

It is unclear Hart’s coaching status for this week’s game against Penn State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

“Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart said in the statement. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the win at Indiana that Nico Tiberia filled in as running backs coach following Hart’s collapse. Former longtime Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, who coached Hart during his Michigan playing career when he set the program’s all-time rushing record, is an analyst on staff and also was on the sideline at Indiana.

After the Indiana game, Harbaugh described Hart’s collapse as a “medical emergency” and that he was in stable condition.

The Michigan players were visibly shaken after the incident. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who are particularly close to Hart, were consoled by staff members and teammates on the sideline.

“Just a spooky moment, man,” receiver Ronnie Bell said after the game. “It really puts things in perspective. Not taking anything for granted. Anything can happen. The moment was spooky more than anything.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said it was a shocking moment.

“It’s definitely one of those events in life you sit back and you’re just in shock, like, ‘Oh my God, that just happened,’” McCarthy said. “And especially on the football field and especially with Coach Hart. That’s somebody who was waiting for this game, had this marked on his schedule. All prayers go up to him. He’s one heck of a coach. I have so much respect for him, and I’m just happy to hear he’s OK. But it definitely caught us off guard for sure.”

Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, spent four seasons on Indiana’s staff before joining Harbaugh at Michigan before the 2021 season. This was a homecoming of sorts for him and he has a number of close friends on the IU staff and in Bloomington.

“Just prayers for Mike Hart,” Indiana coach Tom Allen, for whom Hart worked, said after the game. “Very close with Mike. Talked to him even this week via text before we played him. It sounds like he is going to be OK, but obviously, a concern when he went down. Our hearts for him are heavy and his family. Prayers for them. Thoughts for them. We're praying that he is going to have a full recovery.”