Michigan's Mike Hart participating in team Zoom meetings to prep for Penn St.

Ann Arbor — Mike Hart, Michigan’s running backs coach/run-game coordinator, has been participating in game planning this week via Zoom from his home.

Hart collapsed late in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ game at Indiana last Saturday and was hospitalized in Bloomington, Ind., overnight. He was released Sunday and returned to Ann Arbor with his family. It is unclear what caused Hart’s “health emergency,” as described by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and Hart on Monday issued a statement saying he was improving and is looking forward to rejoining the team soon.

Harbaugh said Monday that Michigan obtained a waiver from the NCAA so that Fred Jackson, the longtime Michigan running backs coach who was last on staff in 2014, but this year has been an offensive analyst, can fill in during Hart’s absence.

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who also coaches the offensive line, told reporters Wednesday that Hart has been helping with the game plan for Saturday’s game against Penn State at Michigan Stadium.

He’s doing well, but he’s Zoomed in to the meetings, so game-planning has been the same,” Moore said."And Coach Jackson always has an input in the game plan, so it’s been good, and the game-planning has been the same.”

It is unclear whether Hart will be with the team for Saturday’s game.

“I don’t know yet,” Moore said. “That’s all up to the doctors, so whenever he gets (cleared by the physicians), we’ll find out more.”

The Wolverines scored first at Indiana, but after Hart’s collapse, the players were visibly emotional. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards had to be consoled on the sideline. Michigan looked out of sync for the rest of the half.

“You watch the first drive, really good execution,” Moore said. “You watch a couple of those drives, it was just up and down, and I do think there was an emotional factor in it with the kids thinking about Coach Hart. It’s not an excuse, but it’s real life. You’ve got 18-to-22-year-old kids worrying about, thinking about a coach that just went down.

“I think that was a part of it, but really, it was the execution piece. We did things that were kind of out of character — penalties which we usually don’t get, guys not in the right spot in the passing game, in the run game not (identifying) where we need to be. And in the second half, we regrouped, and you saw what you saw, so it was a really great job by the kids to handle that situation the way they did and play the way they did.”

The game was 10-10 at halftime, then Michigan scored 21 unanswered points and held the Hoosiers to 29 yards in the second half, for the 31-10 win, to remain unbeaten. No. 5 Michigan is 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten.

Moore credits the team for refocusing for the second half after getting word at halftime that Hart was OK.

“You go into halftime, you’re thinking about Mike Hart, he’s one of our guys, one of our brothers," Moore said. “Coach (Harbaugh) addressed it, (and that provided) a little bit of ease to the players and us as a staff. That was a huge part of just the emotional factor, because there was an emotional factor in this game. So that really helped when Coach told us it was gonna be OK, that he was fine. We did a really good job settling in and executing the game plan the second half.”