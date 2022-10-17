Michigan's Jake Moody named Big Ten special-teams player of the week
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan senior kicker Jake Moody was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performances last Saturday in the Wolverines' 41-17 win over Penn State.
Moody, the Lou Groza Award-winner last year as the nation’s top kicker, had four field goals in the victory, but he might be best remembered for his first career tackle, stopping Nick Singleton on a return.
He made field goals from 23, 24, 29, and 37 goals and had three extra points. Moody also had five touchbacks on nine kickoffs for an average return of 14 yards.