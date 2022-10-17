Michigan's Jake Moody named Big Ten special-teams player of the week

Michigan senior kicker Jake Moody was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performances last Saturday in the Wolverines' 41-17 win over Penn State.

Moody, the Lou Groza Award-winner last year as the nation’s top kicker, had four field goals in the victory, but he might be best remembered for his first career tackle, stopping Nick Singleton on a return.

He made field goals from 23, 24, 29, and 37 goals and had three extra points. Moody also had five touchbacks on nine kickoffs for an average return of 14 yards.