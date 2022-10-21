Michigan co-captain, tight end Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery

Michigan tight end Erick All, voted a co-captain before the season, has undergone what he described in a social media post as “life-changing” surgery.

All included photos of himself in the Friday Instagram post in a hospital bed in a Ft. Myers, Fla. hospital.

Entering the season, All was projected to have a big season for the Wolverines. He has not played since the third game of the season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had not given an injury update on All this season.

In the post, All, who was joined by his parents at the hospital, expressed thanks.

“Thank you everyone who has reached out with prayers and blessings,” All wrote. “I love you.”

It’s unclear how the surgery will affect All’s football plans. Entering the season he was projected an NFL pick in 2023.

