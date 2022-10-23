Beating Michigan State is years-long obsession for Michigan players

Ann Arbor — The bus ride from Spartan Stadium to the Michigan campus is about 65 miles, a little more than an hour. But for the Wolverines coming off a four-point loss last season, it felt like it took much longer.

Receiver Roman Wilson last week recalled sitting way back in one of the team buses next to tight end Erick All. It was pin-drop silent

“We didn’t say one word,” Wilson said.

Losing hurts but losing the in-state rivalry game against Michigan State when both were undefeated and highly ranked with a huge national television audience later revealed as 9.3 million viewers of the Fox broadcast, felt devastating for the Wolverines.

It was Michigan’s second-straight loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines fell 27-24 in 2020, Mel Tucker’s first season as MSU coach, despite being enormous favorites. The Spartans have won 10 of the last 14 with Michigan, but the teams have split the last six games with Michigan last winning in 2019

“That bus ride home, it sucked,” left guard Trevor Keegan said, adding the team has had the MSU game circled since then. “I’ve been thinking about it ever since. It still pisses me off, and we’re going to do everything to prepare for this game."

Wilson said the Wolverines didn’t have to talk after the 37-33 loss.

“Because we all know what we did, and we all know what we've got to do this year,” Wilson said. “We've just been waiting for that moment.”

That moment is Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, the second time the rivals have played in prime time, and the first since they met in Ann Arbor in 2017 with the Spartans winning that game, 14-10. Last season, the Wolverines regrouped after losing at MSU and won the rest of their games, including against Ohio State, and went on to win the Big Ten championship and earn a spot in the four-team playoff.

Both teams were off last Saturday for the first time in the history of the series — this will be the 115th meeting — and coming off wins at their home stadiums. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) defeated Penn State 41-17, while Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) beat Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime on Oct. 15.

During Big Ten media days in July, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was the first to mention the focus on beating Michigan State this season, as well as Ohio State as the Wolverines work toward a national championship. The players followed suit, emphasizing the Michigan State rivalry, just as they did with Ohio State last year at media day.

Harbaugh during his “Inside Michigan Football” radio appearance last Monday said the team was practicing four days last week.

“It’s all going to be Michigan State,” Harbaugh said last Monday. “It's all going to be getting ready for that game.”

Cornerback Gemon Green said what has frustrated him the most the last two seasons has been not getting wins against Michigan State. It was particularly tough to take last season, he said.

That loss was Michigan’s lone regular-season blemish, but the Wolverines could not stop running back Kenneth Walker, who had 197 yards and five rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He went on to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top back. Michigan led 23-14 at halftime.

“We should have blown them out last year, and for them to come back and beat us, that was a big emphasis,” Green said. “That’s not happening again.”

Blake Corum, Michigan’s leading rusher with 901 yards and 13 touchdowns, wasn’t happy with his performance in the loss to MSU last season. He had 13 carries for 45 yards.

“I remember right after that game I hit the weight room for the game this year,” Corum said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. “I’m so excited for them to come into the Big House and show them what we’re about.”

Corum, a junior, has not yet experienced a win over Michigan State. He has never had a chance to take a picture with the Paul Bunyan Trophy that goes to the winner.

“We’re 7-0 right now but that doesn’t mean nothing,” Corum said. “This game is very important. It’s a night game. We win this game and coach said we’d be on a rampage, so we’ve got to get it done.”

That’s the Wolverines' focus now as they prepare for the game against Michigan State.

"We know we're the better team, we've just got to go out there and prove it,” Wilson said. “We just can't let bull---- happen. Excuse my language, but that's what was happening. We know we can play better."

