Michigan's Donovan Edwards says retweet of Kanye West post was 'a glitch'

Michigan sophomore running back Donovan Edwards said his retweet of an antisemitic tweet this week was a “glitch” and University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker shared in response that he and the football team will be visiting the Zekelman Holocaust Center after the season.

Edwards at some point deleted his retweet of the post by the “Lord of the Film” Twitter account that read: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." That was above a video clip of Kanye West in which he says, "I’m gonna say some antisemitic sh*t.”

On Thursday morning, Edwards, 19, posted an explanation on his Twitter account.

"The retweet was a glitch," Edwards wrote. "I speak for myself I know what's in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion."

Acker later Thursday shared in a Twitter post that he spoke to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart about Edwards’ retweet and his clarification.

“Donovan is a good kid who made a mistake,” Acker wrote. “After this incident, I spoke to (Harbaugh) and (Hart) and I’m thrilled that Donovan and the team are going to join me by visiting the (Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills) after the season — and learn firsthand where hate speech leads.”

