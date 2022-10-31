Michigan's Blake Corum, Jake Moody garner honors as Big Ten players of the week

The Detroit News

Two Michigan players are getting individual recognition after the Wolverines' 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

On Monday, the Big Ten name running back Blake Corum the offensive player of the week and kicker Jake Moody the special-teams player of the week.

Corum, a junior from Marshall, Va., finished with 177 yards — his fifth straight game over 100 yards — and a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. It's the second time this season that Corum has earned the honor, following his Sept. 26 selection.

Moody converted five field goals, including a career-long 54-yarder and moved into the top five of single-season scoring in school history, with 282 points. Moody also was named special-teams player of the week on Oct. 17.