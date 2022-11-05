Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin star in Michigan's exhibition romp over Ferris State

Ann Arbor —Freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin admitted they had some butterflies in their stomachs before Michigan’s lone exhibition.

It was hard to tell as the duo powered the No. 22 Wolverines and their new-look roster to an 88-75 victory over Division II Ferris State on Friday at Crisler Center.

Howard and Bufkin put on a dazzling offensive display, combining for 51 points and nine made 3-pointers for Michigan, which put the finishing touches on its preseason preparations by shooting 53.6% from the field (30-for-56).

Howard led the way with 30 points and finished 10-for-12 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range while making all four of his free throws in 22 minutes. Bufkin added 21 points in 24 minutes, going 6-for-8 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

“I feel like with it being our first game, we had first-game jitters. We’re human at the end of the day so that’s always going to come,” Bufkin said. “It’s always good to get off to a good first start. It gets your confidence a little bit higher going into the first regular-season game.

“I played well; the team played well. I feel that we have some things we can clean up on the defensive end. Me personally, I feel like I got up on a couple shot fakes and got beat a couple times, but it’s a work in progress and that’s why we get better every day.”

With four starters gone from last year’s squad, the Wolverines rolled out a lineup that consisted of grad transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, junior forward Terrance Williams II, junior center Hunter Dickinson, Bufkin and Howard.

Michigan had some encouraging moments from the start as it scored the first seven points and opened a 12-4 lead less than six minutes into the contest. Bufkin scored five quick points — drawing a foul on a drive on the opening possession for two free throws and draining a corner 3-pointer — and Dickinson finished through a triple-team for a three-point play.

Defensively, the Wolverines largely held Ferris State to one-shot possessions as the Bulldogs missed their first five shots and opened 2-for-13 from the field. Jace Howard, who was the first player off the bench after Williams drew two early fouls, swatted a layup attempt out of bounds shortly after he checked in.

The Bulldogs chipped away and pulled within four twice with Michigan’s starters on the bench. But freshman guard Dug McDaniel (11 points, six assists and four steals) provided some productive minutes to keep the Wolverines ahead. He knifed his way into the paint for a layup, knocked down a mid-range jumper and forced a few turnovers during his first stint.

The Wolverines pushed the lead to double digits on back-to-back 3-pointers from Jett Howard and Bufkin. That sparked a 12-3 spurt that featured another deep ball from Howard and a coast-to-coast layup from Llewellyn, making it 32-19 at the 6:17 mark.

The rest of the half turned into the Jett Howard show as he took off and scored 14 straight points for Michigan within a three-minute stretch. He splashed two more 3-pointers. He penetrated the paint for a pair of layups. He knocked down a pull-up jumper in transition. For good measure, he nearly buried a buzzer beater from well beyond half court as Michigan took a 49-30 lead into the break.

“Believe it or not, I didn't hit any shots in warm-ups, so I was a little nervous going into the game,” Howard said. “But once I hit my second 3, I think everything was in rhythm and I felt pretty confident.

“These guys kept feeding me the ball and were motivating me. … They kept telling me, ‘Keep going, keep going,’ and it worked out.”

The Wolverines continued to pull away after halftime as Bufkin briefly stole Howard’s thunder. He scored six straight — highlighted by a vicious, one-handed dunk over a Ferris State defender in transition — and capped a 13-2 run with his third 3-pointer to make it 62-34 with 16:03 remaining.

When it comes to his poster dunk, Bufkin said he was tired and trotted behind Llewellyn after he got the outlet pass. But once he called out he was trailing and Llewellyn dropped off a pass, he suddenly wasn’t tired as he saw a lane open up.

“The offseason does wonders,” Bufkin said, adding he probably couldn’t have made the same play as a freshman. “Last year my leg would have probably gave out or I would've lost the ball or something.”

Howard put the game well out of reach when he knocked down two more 3-pointers within a 42-second span, giving Michigan its largest lead, 68-38, with 14:15 remaining. From there, the Wolverines turned to their reserves and coasted to the finish line.

In total, all 16 of Michigan’s players saw action against Ferris State, with 10 Wolverines scoring and 11 players receiving at least 11 minutes.

Solomon Oraegbu had 16 points and Vejas Grazulis scored 13 for Ferris State, which capped its exhibition slate after beating Calvin University last week. The reigning GLIAC champions shot 38.9% from the floor (28-for-72) and never led.

With the final preseason tune-up in the books, Michigan now turns its attention to the regular season. That starts with Monday’s opener at home against Purdue Fort Wayne followed by three straight neutral-site contests, including a Nov. 11 matchup against Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

“It was great to get an opportunity to allow everyone to play,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “And doesn't mean they did not earn the right to play, because they did. There were many ballplayers on our team that did some nice, exciting things to affect the game in a winning way.

“This is just one game, and we play on Monday. But it was great to get in a game to see what areas we can improve on.”

