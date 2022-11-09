Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara having surgery on leg

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last season helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship, is having surgery on his leg, based on an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

McNamara, who started the first game of this season but lost the job the following week to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, suffered a right leg injury late in the first half in Michigan’s game against Connecticut, the Wolverines’ third game of the season.

On McNamara’s Instagram story post, he shared a photo of him in a hospital bed with a thumbs-up and the message: “Here we go!”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said at the time that McNamara was going to “miss some time.”

“Cade got his foot caught on the ground when he was hit from the side,” Harbaugh said.

He has not played since, and Harbaugh, when asked McNamara’s status in recent weeks, has not shared updates.

McNamara, voted a co-captain by teammates before the season, has been on the field for home games and has been wearing a brace on his right leg.

He started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 and led them to a 12-2 record including a Big Ten championship win, the program’s first since 2004, and a spot in the College Football Playoff national semifinals.