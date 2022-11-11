Wolverines QB Cade McNamara ready to return "better than ever" after leg surgery

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said he will come back “better than ever” after undergoing surgery on his right leg.

McNamara, in an Instagram post Thursday night accompanied by a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why he underwent surgery Wednesday.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the idle of last season,” McNamara wrote. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly.”

McNamara last season helped lead the program to a 12-2 record, including a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football four-team playoff. He started the first game of this season at quarterback, J.J. McCarthy started the second and won the job. McNamara, voted a captain by his teammates before the season, suffered a right leg injury late in the first half in Michigan’s game against Connecticut, the Wolverines’ third game of the season.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said at the time that McNamara was going to “miss some time.”

“Cade got his foot caught on the ground when he was hit from the side,” Harbaugh said.

He has not played since, and Harbaugh, when asked McNamara’s status in recent weeks, has not shared updates.

McNamara did not return a recent request from The Detroit News for an update on his status.

In his post, McNamara credits Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles. ElAttrache is the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams.

“Dr. ElAttrache was able to help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself,” McNamara wrote. “What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever!”

