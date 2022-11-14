Michigan football, UVa. transfer Oluwatimi mourn victims of Virginia football tragedy

Ann Arbor — The tragedy unfolding with the Univerity of Virginia football team, with three players killed in a shooting last night, has hit home for Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi.

Oluwatimi spent three seasons as a starter at Virginia before transferring to Michigan as a graduate student before this season. He has received emotional support from his teammates and coaches here in the aftermath of a shooting.

Christopher Jones, a former UVA player who had not been on the team for more than a year, shot five Virginia players Sunday around 10:30 pm. in a charter bus in an on-campus parking garage, according to reports. The students were returning from a class field trip to see a play.

Linebacker D'Sean Perry and UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were killed. Two players are hospitalized according to reports.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opened his weekly news conference Monday by expressing his sympathies to the Virginia football program and university.

“My thoughts, my prayers, a piece of my heart goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia,” Harbaugh said. “Our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed and those who were shot, also to the Virginia football program.”

Harbaugh said Oluwatimi has had a difficult time since hearing the news about his former teammates.

“Olu, it's been a bit of a tough night for him, and he's been in contact with his teammates there,” Harbaugh said. “We send our thoughts and prayers.”

Michigan tight end Joel Honigford said he spoke Monday morning with Oluwatimi.

“It's a tragedy no matter where it occurs, and especially for (Oluwatimi) being so close to home,” Honigford said. “Prayers and thoughts out to those families, because obviously, this is more than just the game. The loss of life is not OK. It is really just a tragedy, so being there for him, because those are his former teammates, but praying and thinking about those families as well who are going through that."

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis