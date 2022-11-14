Washtenaw County prosecutor receives report from UM-MSU tunnel incident

Ann Arbor — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday indicated it has received the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case.

On Saturday, the University of Michigan police department said it had concluded its investigation into the altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Oct. 29 following the Michigan-Michigan State game and had turned over the case to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.

“We can confirm that a report was submitted to our office by our partners at UM-DPSS (Division of Public Safety and Security),” the prosecutor’s office said Monday in an email to The Detroit News. “As with any case, we will review and make a decision based on the evidence and the law.

“We are unable to comment further while the case is under review. As with any of our cases, we are not able to say when our review will be completed.”

UM deputy chief of police Melissa Overton said in a statement Saturday night that the investigation was completed “in collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University.” She described a “thorough” investigation.

In the moments after Michigan’s victory over Michigan State in the night game at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29, Michigan State’s players headed up the tunnel to their locker room. Michigan’s Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows appear on video leaving the field and also walking up the tunnel while the rest of the Michigan players remained on the field celebrating with the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Two separate altercations broke out in the tunnel, portions of which were captured on several video clips, some shared that night on social media. One of the videos was taken by a Detroit News reporter, and two days after the incident, ABC released footage from its tunnel camera.

Michigan State’s Khary Crump was shown on the ABC video swinging his helmet at Green. Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon also appeared to be involved in the altercation with Green.

In another video published by The News, Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows is seen being thrown to the floor by Michigan State’s Itayvion “Tank” Brown, while Angelo Grose and Zion Young appear to be punching and kicking McBurrows before he jumped back to his feet. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh two days later said McBurrows had gone to Gemon’s defense while he was being hit by Crump’s helmet. Then McBurrows was attacked by multiple players.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended a total of eight players — Crump, Windmon, Brown, Grose and Young, along with Brandon Wright, Justin White and Malcolm Jones. Grose, Young, Brown and Crump were the first four players Tucker suspended the night after the incident. They have not practiced nor played since.

Green traveled with Michigan to Rutgers a week later but did not play. He did play against Nebraska last Saturday. McBurrows has not played since the incident.

