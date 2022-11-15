Michigan associate coach Biff Poggi expected to be Charlotte's head coach

Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to be Charlotte’s next head coach.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Detroit News. The hire was first reported Tuesday by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Poggi, 62, was the longtime coach at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, and was on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff in 2016 and returned to this role in 2021.

Charlotte fired Will Healy after a 1-7 start. He was 15-24 in three-plus seasons.