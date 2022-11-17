No. 20 Michigan rolls to 91-60 win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic opener

Brooklyn, New York – A dominant effort in the paint in the first half. A blistering shooting performance in the second half. A balanced scoring attack.

Add it all together and it proved to be a convincing winning formula for No. 20 Michigan, which rolled to a 91-60 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Freshman wing Jett Howard led four players in double figures with 17 points in 19 minutes before fouling out for Michigan (3-0), which outscored Pittsburgh 38-18 in the paint and shot 72% from the field (18-for-25) in the second half.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and grad transfer wing Joey Baker each scored 14 apiece, while junior center Hunter Dickinson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines, who advance to face the winner of the Arizona State-VCU matchup in the championship game at 9 p.m. Thursday.

After leading by as much as 10 late in the first half, Michigan saw its lead get cut in half before it regained a double-digit advantage by torching the nets and making 11 of its first 14 shots after halftime. Dickinson tossed what appeared to be an errant bounce pass out of a double-team before it was scooped up by Jett Howard, who converted a four-point play.

On the next possession, Dickinson passed out of another double-team to grad transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who swung the ball to Howard for another 3-pointer and a 45-35 lead less than two minutes into the second half.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60

Even after Howard picked up two fouls two seconds apart – his third and fourth of the game – and checked out, the Wolverines kept pushing. Junior forward Terrance Williams II keyed a string of seven unanswered points with a 3-pointer and a spinning finish in transition, making it 52-39 with 15:55 to play.

Not long after that, Bufkin sparked a 20-5 run to put Michigan in complete control. After converting a three-point play, Bufkin tossed a no-look feed into post to Dickinson for a three-point play of his own.

Bufkin added a layup in transition and a putback basket sandwiched around a pair of 3-pointers from Baker to cap the game-sealing flurry, giving the Wolverines a commanding 74-48 cushion with 7:46 remaining.

From there, Michigan’s lead swelled to as much as 32 points as it emptied its bench over the final five minutes.

Jamarius Burton scored 14, Blake Hinson 13 and Detroit native Greg Elliott 12 for Pittsburgh (1-2), which shot 42% from floor (21-for-50) and trailed by double digits the final 17 minutes of the game.

Michigan found itself chasing Pittsburgh in the early stages. The Panthers opened with some sharp shooting, using three 3-pointers and strong starts from Burton and Elliott to grab a 13-8 lead less than five minutes into the game.

The Wolverines managed to keep pace and pull ahead thanks to Dickinson, who assisted or scored on six of Michigan’s first eight made field goals, including a low-post bucket that gave them an 18-17 edge at the 11:17 mark.

Dickinson’s basket also came during a stretch where Michigan got to the rim at ease and settled into a groove by making 12 of 15 shots, including eight straight. Baker ended a 10-2 spurt with a nifty dump-off pass that led to a layup for freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. and a 24-19 lead at the 9:30 mark.

Good things continued when Dickinson touched the ball. He reached back and tipped in a missed shot with one hand. On the next possession, he whipped a pass out of double-team to an open Baker on the wing for a 3-pointer.

By the time Llewellyn capped the hot-shooting stretch with a floater in paint, Michigan extended its lead to 38-28 at the 3:19 mark. But the Wolverines cooled and missed their final six shots, including several open looks from 3-point range, as they took a six-point advantage into the break.

