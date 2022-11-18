Michigan gets commitment from 3-star offensive lineman from Georgia

Michigan has landed its third 2023 offensive lineman with the addition of Nathan Efobi, who announced his commitment on Friday.

Efobi, ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, and the nation’s No. 31 interior lineman, is a 6-foot-4, 282-pound lineman at Cumming (Georgia) North Forsyth. He chose Michigan over offers from Georgia, Penn State, Miami and Duke, among others.

He is the third offensive lineman in the 2023 class, joining Amir Herring and Evan Link.

“From sophomore year to junior year, we told him to get bigger, put on some size, so he ended up gaining close to 30 to 40 pounds,” Heath Hover, South Forsyth offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu in a story for The Detroit News story in October. “He had a lot of weight gain, so he wasn’t as quick as he was used to so one of the big things this past offseason was to gain a step as far as quickness and speed. He focused on that a lot and he’s a step ahead now of where he was last year in his quickness.”