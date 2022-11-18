Michigan hammered by Sun Devils in Legends Classic championship game

Brooklyn, New York — No matter how the Legends Classic bracket shook out, the Wolverines were going to run into a familiar face.

Whether it was Brandon Johns Jr., Zeb Jackson and VCU or Frankie Collins and Arizona State, No. 20 Michigan was bound to cross paths with one of them on Thursday night. It ended up being the latter, with the Wolverines squaring off against their former point guard of the future.

Unfortunately for Michigan, it wasn’t much of a happy reunion. The Wolverines turned in an abysmal all-around performance and were hammered by the Sun Devils, 87-62, in the championship game at Barclays Center.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and freshman wing Jett Howard added 12 for Michigan (3-1), which shot 33.9% from the field (21-for-62). The Wolverines missed 17 of their first 20 shots, shot 4-for-22 from 3-point range and finished 16-for-24 from the free-throw line.

After a woeful first half where Michigan struggled to hit shots and get stops and trailed by as much as 23, the Wolverines tried to claw back. They put together a 7-2 spurt that was capped by a three-point play from sophomore guard Kobe Bukfin to cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 52-37 with 15:33 to play.

But when it seemed like Michigan was starting to gain some semblance of momentum, it couldn’t build on it. Arizona State remained hot from deep as Desmond Cambridge Jr. buried back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to 58-39 at the 14:28 mark.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State 87, Michigan 62

Michigan had no answers on either end and couldn’t muster a response. Arizona State rattled off 11 unanswered points to put the game well out of reach and turn it into a laugher, 71-43, with 8:56 remaining.

From there, the Sun Devils’ lead swelled to as much as 32 points as the Wolverines made seven shots over the final 12:40, with five of those coming in garbage time after Michigan emptied its bench with four minutes left.

Cambridge scored 20, DJ Horne 19, Austin Nunez 15 and Luther Muhammad 13 for Arizona State (4-1), which shot 60.4% from the field (32-for-53) and 57.9% from 3-point range (11-for-19). Collins finished with four points, five assists and four turnovers.

Some Michigan fans booed Collins when he first touched the ball, but they didn’t have much to cheer about as the Wolverines got off to a brutal start on both ends and fell into an early double-digit hole.

Michigan missed seven of its first 10 shots, including several from point-blank range. Arizona State opened 11-for-15 from the floor — including five 3-pointers and seven straight makes at one point —and jumped out to a 15-5 lead five minutes into the game.

Things only continued to get worse from there. The Wolverines missed 10 consecutive field goals, clanked six free throw attempts and went scoreless for over five minutes as the deficit swelled. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, continued to get quality looks and ripped off an 11-1 run to take a 31-11 lead with 7:49 left in the half.

When Dickinson scored on a layup to snap a field-goal drought of over seven minutes, it momentarily riled up the Michigan fans. But they were quieted as Arizona State immediately countered with a 3-pointer by Nunez to put the Wolverines in a 21-point hole.

Dickinson’s basket started a string of four straight buckets in the paint that cut the deficit to 15, but it only temporarily stopped the bleeding. Another deep ball from Nunez put Arizona State up, 44-21, as the Sun Devils took an 18-point into the break.

