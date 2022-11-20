Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving

Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year.

Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored, including 18 rushing, and is in the Heisman Trophy conversation, appeared to injure his left knee just before halftime. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the win that put Michigan at 11-0 this season heading into Saturday’s game at Ohio State, the knee is “structurally good."

“It’s good,” Corum told The Detroit News on Sunday. “My knee is good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back.”

He was cleared by doctors to return to the game in the second half. Corum had one carry before sitting the rest of the game.

“Structurally good,” Harbaugh said after the game. “Which is great news.”

But Corum didn’t want to make the afternoon about his knee. This was the second “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks” that Corum, who wears the No. 2 jersey, has backed to help underserved communities in Ypsilanti enjoy Thanksgiving. He began the tradition last year using money earned from name, image, likeness opportunities to purchase turkeys.

This year, 300 turkey meals were donated, an increase of 100 from last year. Corum purchased half of the turkeys and the other 150 were donated by Washtenaw County My Brother’s Keeper. Gallons of milk were donated by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan and Guernsey Farms Dairy. Michigan student Emily Eitzman donated knit hats, as well, with the logo from CLR Academy based here and where Corum has volunteered to work with kids.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give back to my community,” Corum told The News. “Like I always tell everyone, Thanksgiving is a time where people can relax, sit back and get away from real-word problems and laugh and have fun.

“That’s why Thanksgiving means a lot to me and giving back means a lot to me. It’s important. The world we live in is a crazy world, but if we can all find a way to stick together and smile and be happy through the good, through the bad times, it will be a better world. That’s what I’m trying to do. That’s what I’m bringing into other peoples’ lives.”

Corum walked up to several doors at Sycamore Meadows and handed turkey meals to welcoming residents. It was clear they were grateful.

“It brings joy to my heart just like I hope it brings joy to theirs,” Corum said. “It’s something I will always do as long as I live on this earth. It means the world to me just being able to see them smile. Means a lot.”

Bilal Saeed works with CLR Academy which launched in June 2021 at Sycamore Meadows as a free, weekly pop-up for young children to learn through sports, nutrition, reading and writing. Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart’s foundation also has ties to CLR.

Saeed said Corum has involved himself in the community, and residents here know him as “just Blake”.

“He’s here,” Saeed said. “It’s not like he pops in for one event. They know him. He knows some of the kids here, some of the parents.”

Corum was joined on Sunday by his father James Corum as they distributed turkey meals.

“It’s a blessing we’re able to help others, and that’s what it’s all about,” James Corum said.

James Corum was asked what this second year of donations says about his son.

“He’s a better human than he is a football player,” James Corum said. “That’s who he is. He’s definitely a better young man than he is a football player.”

Blake Corum said this is just a small part of what the hopes to do to help underserved communities.

"I always wanted to give back to the community in any way possible," Corum said. "This is something I like to do, something I will continue to do. This is just small portion of it. I plan on doing a lot more right now and the rest of my life. It's going to be amazing. I'm going to try to bring the community together as much as I can."

