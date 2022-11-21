Harbaugh: 'No update' on Michigan running back Blake Corum's injury

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said several times he believes his team has the “right stuff” as it prepares to play rival Ohio State in Columbus for the Big Ten East Division title.

Both teams are unbeaten heading into Saturday’s rivalry matchup — “The Game” as it is known — to determine who will play for the Big Ten championship, and in all likelihood, a spot in the four-team national playoff.

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings and Michigan (11-0, 8-0) is No. 3. This week's CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night.

“I think they’re a really good team, improved team,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “It’s a tremendous team. We’re very grateful to be in this position to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East. Winner takes all right there. Strong opponent. It’s the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is.

“There’s no need to hate. Be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes — it’s through a strong opponent you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They’ve got great players; we’ve got great players. They have great coaches; we have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits, we have players with Heisman habits. Congratulations. Be grateful to have an opportunity to play in this kind of big game.”

Harbaugh said there is “no update” on injured players, including leading rusher Blake Corum.