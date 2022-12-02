Former Michigan QB, captain Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa

Ann Arbor – Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a 12-2 season and Big Ten championship last season, has transferred to Iowa.

McNamara, voted a captain before this season at Michigan, entered his name in the NCAA Transfer portal this week. He announced his decision Thursday.

“New Beginning,” McNamara wrote in an Instagram post that featured him wearing a black Iowa jersey with his name across the shoulders and his familiar No. 12.

Last season as the starting quarterback, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64% of his passes. He led Michigan to a victory over Ohio State, which entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, then a win in the Big Ten championship game, giving the program it’s first league title since 2004. The Wolverines lost in the national semifinal to eventual national champion Georgia.

McNamara entered preseason camp voted by his teammates as one of four captains and as the No. 1 quarterback, but sophomore J.J. McCarthy, his backup last season, made a push late in camp. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave McNamara the start in the season opener and McCarthy the start in Game 2 and then selected McCarthy as the starter. McNamara injured his right leg late in the first half of the third game and did not play again. He recently underwent surgery.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season,” McNamara wrote in an Instagram post last month. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly.”

Michigan co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Matt Weiss was asked this week about how challenging it was to make the call and give the starting job to McCarthy.

“It was a really hard decision, throughout training camp and everything played out,” Weiss said Wednesday. “It’s just another credit to Jim, the way he handled the whole situation.

“I would just say, with Cade, too, I mean, the guy’s a Michigan legend, and I don’t say that lightly. But, he’s 12-2 as a starter here, he is in the top 10 of every single-season quarterback record. He was voted All-Big Ten by the coaches, voted a team captain by his players, won the Big Ten, beat Ohio State. So he’s a Michigan legend. And we’re just really grateful to Cade for everything he did here.”

McCarthy said Tuesday after practice that he owes plenty to McNamara.

“I take lessons and educate myself from everyone I interact with, but that guy has done so much for me,” McCarthy said. “I can't be appreciative enough for everything he's done.”

Weiss said the Wolverines, now 12-0 and preparing to play Purdue for the Big Ten championship on Saturday, would not be where they are now without McNamara’s contributions last year.

“Wish him nothing but success. His story is just still being written,” Weiss said. “Wish him nothing but success. Hopefully, we don’t have to play him. But he’s a great player, he’s got a great future ahead of him. And everyone here is indebted to him for last season and for everything else he did to help us build into ’22.

