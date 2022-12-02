State hoops: UM women (8-0) proving they're a program, not just a team

When Kim Barnes Arico made her first NCAA Tournament, in her fourth season as head coach at St. John's, the legendary Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma had some wise words for her.

"Geno said, 'The easy part is getting here, the hard part is staying here,'" Barnes Arico recalled. "At the time, I was like, 'Whatever!' ... Now, I get it. The great programs are the ones that can stay there year in and year out."

Barnes Arico now is in her 10th year at Michigan, which she is building into the premier programs in the nation.

Michigan has made four consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time ever, advanced to its first Sweet 16 two years ago, made its first Elite Eight last year -- and now is off to another fine start, at 8-0, following Thursday night's 76-64 victory at Miami (Fla.) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wolverines are ranked 17th in the nation, after barely cracking the top 25 to start the season.

Michigan finished last season ranked No. 7 in the country.

"I do think that the players had a little bit of an edge coming in," Barnes Arico said. "The preseason, we were not even mentioned in a lot of people's top 25. I think that gave our returners a little bit of an edge, they have something to prove. That we're a program, not a team year to a year. ... Our culture stands for something.

"That's probably what puts the smile on my face the most."

Lots of pundits overlooked Michigan coming into this season for obvious reasons. For starters, the Wolverines lost their All-American player, Naz Hillmon, who's now playing for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. They also lost Danielle Rauch and Amy Dilk.

When you're a one-off NCAA Tournament, losing such talent is a problem.

When you're a program, there's someone else waiting in the wings.

This season, that someone is Emily Kiser, a fifth-year forward who has spent most of her Michigan career sitting behind one star after another. This season, it's her team -- and she's playing like it. She's averaging 20.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game, but also is doing the little things that prove so big. Michigan hands out stickers for intangibles, like hustle plays. In Thursday's game, Kiser got six stickers -- four charges and two loose balls.

Kiser also had 20 points. (Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown had 26.) The game before, an 84-75 win over No. 21 Baylor, Kiser had 26 points. (Sophomore guard Laila Phelia had 20.)

"Incredible," Barnes Arico said of Kiser. "I've been reading a lot of stuff on these plane rides about fifth-year kids and how much of an impact they're making across the country. ... She waited her turn, and every year got better and better, and now it's her team. She's absolutely been the anchor of our team in every aspect.

"She's been pretty special."

Michigan (8-0) has been on the road for its last five games and in Florida for its last four (split up over two trips), returning home at 4 a.m. Friday following the late-night win over Miami.

The Wolverines, who started 7-0 last season and 10-0 two seasons ago, finally play again at home at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Big Ten opener against Northwestern (4-3). That's a team that gave Michigan one of its four conference losses last season, in double-overtime.

Davis' delight

The spotlight has been squarely on Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, since even before the season, as he prepared for his march up college basketball's all-time scoring leaderboard.

Davis, 24, the fifth-year Titans star, admits he was a bit too preoccupied with the points early this season, so much that he even had a chat with mom, Tamilya, about how to stay focused.

"It was a little bit," Davis said this week, when asked if the scoring marks were on his mind too much to start the year. "I just had to zone it out, I don't even think about it now. You don't want to miss out on having fun playing this game. College basketball, it comes and goes. In five years, it went by like that. I can't sit there and dwell on the record. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

On Thursday, in a win over Purdue-Fort Wayne in the Horizon League opener, Davis scored 22 points to become the league's all-time scoring king. He became Detroit Mercy's scoring king last season.

He's also up to 14th all-time in scoring, and should pass Danny Manning and Oscar Robertson shortly. If he stays healthy, Davis is likely to finish as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer, behind only "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Detroit Mercy is celebrating Davis' historic season with a points counter in the corner of Calihan Hall. That won't get any action until the Titans return home Dec. 29.

"I see it in the corner, I like," said Davis, who is at 2,915 career points. "I try not to look at that, either."

In other Detroit Mercy news, the Titans finally saw Alabama State transfer Gerald Liddell take the floor for the first time Thursday night, and he was huge, with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Titans' 75-66 win at Purdue-Fort Wayne. Liddell, a senior forward, has been sidelined while waiting for credit-transfer issues to resolve themselves. He got the phone call that he was cleared shortly before Thursday night's game. He had been traveling with Detroit Mercy all season, waiting for that call.

Oakland woes

This is the danger of scheduling so tough.

Greg Kampe's Oakland team lacks confidence in a big, big way, and it showed from practically jump street in Thursday night's 80-64 loss at Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener. The Golden Grizzlies trailed by 27 points at one point in the second half, and suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, the last three all by double-digits, since beating Eastern Michigan in an overtime thriller, 92-90, on Nov. 19.

This Oakland team doesn't lack talent, but it's lacking belief at the moment, 39th-year head coach Greg Kampe said. Jalen Moore, star point guard, is 5-for-30 on 3-pointers, and even missed four free throws in the first half Thursday, disgustedly throwing his arms in the air after one of the misses. Rocket Watts, by way of Michigan State and Mississippi State, is 10-for-39 on 3-pointers.

And now comes some bad news about one of the team's sharpest shooters from long range, junior guard Blake Lampman, who is out four to five weeks, at least, after breaking his left arm getting tangled up with a Missouri State player in a game in the Bahamas last week.

Oakland can't play defense, and can't rebound, and it's costing the Golden Grizzlies, with the schedule getting no easier. Oakland visits Syracuse on Dec. 6, Boise State on Dec. 18 and Michigan State on Dec. 21.

Slam dunks

∎Eastern Michigan star sophomore Emoni Bates is finding his groove again after a little mini-slump, recording his first career double-double in Sunday's home loss to UC-San Diego (17 points, 13 rebounds), and scoring 26 in Wednesday's road win over Florida International to snap a six-game losing streak. Against FIU, Bates and sophomore point guard Noah Farrakhan combined for 40 second-half points.

"We're just now kind of seeing what we can be," said second-year head coach Stan Heath, who predicted earlier this year that the team would take time to come together, given all the transfers.

∎Sticking with Eastern Michigan, the women's team is off to a 5-0 start after beating North Dakota State, 73-55, at home Thursday night. Sophomore center Tayra Eke had a second straight double-double as the Eagles are off to a 5-0 start for the fourth time in program history, first time since 2013-14, and the first time in seventh-year head coach Fred Castro's tenure.

∎Central Michigan men are playing short-handed these days, and only had nine players available for Tuesday's 74-67 home win over Purdue Northwest. So freshman guard Reggie Bass and senior guard Brian Taylor stepped up and combined for 53 of the 74 points. Star sophomore guard Kevin Miller has missed three of the last four games with an injury, and is day-to-day.

∎In other CMU news, Chippewas legend Dan Majerle was on a podcast with athletic director Amy Folan this week. Majerle's son, Max, is a freshman guard on the team. CMU says it will honor Dan Majerle later this season.

∎The Grand Valley State women, off to a 6-0 start, are ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division II. The Lakers made the Final Four a season ago, and are seeking their first national title since 2006.

∎The Hope women, defending Division III national champions, are off to a 6-0 start, holding on for a thrilling 62-56 victory over rival and No. 15 Calvin on Wednesday.

Games of the week

MEN

∎Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 3 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Oakland at Purdue-Fort Wayne, 3 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan vs. Kentucky, 1 Sunday (ABC)

∎Northwestern at Michigan State, 7 Sunday (BTN)

∎Oakland at Syracuse, 6 Tuesday (ACC)

WOMEN

∎Northwestern at Michigan, 2 Sunday

∎Purdue at Michigan State, 7 Monday (BTN)

∎Toledo at Michigan, 7 Thursday

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 5-3

2. Michigan (2), 5-2

3. Detroit Mercy (5), 4-4

4. Oakland (3), 2-7

5. Eastern Michigan (4), 2-6

6. Central Michigan (6), 3-4

7. Western Michigan (7), 2-6

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 8-0

2. Michigan State (2), 6-3

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 5-0

4. Oakland (4), 3-3

5. Western Michigan (5), 2-4

6. Detroit Mercy (6), 1-4

7. Central Michigan (7), 0-6

