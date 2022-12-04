Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's 2022 pay hits eight figures with big-buck bonuses

When it comes to the University of Michigan, there's only one shade of green that's acceptable.

That would be the color of money.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has accumulated more than $2 million in performance bonuses, pushing this year's compensation past $10 million following Saturday night's 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

Michigan (13-0) is heading to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year and will play TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year's Eve.

Harbaugh, whose reworked contract was announced by Michigan in February, triggered a $1 million bonus for winning a second consecutive Big Ten championship. He also earned $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East and making the Big Ten championship game, and another $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh also earned $50,000 for being named Big Ten coach of the year.

Harbaugh, 58, in his eighth year as Michigan coach, could earn another $1 million in Michigan wins the national championship, and there are other bonuses available if he wins additional coach-of-the-year awards and if his team's academic report hits a certain threshold.

His base salary is just over $7 million, and it approaches $8 million with retirement contributions. If he triggers more bonuses, he could push this year's pay past $11 million.

Harbaugh famously had his base pay cut from $8 million to $4 million entering the 2021 season, following disappointing results in his first six seasons, including too many losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. After starting the 2021 season unranked, Michigan made the College Football Playoff for the first time, losing to eventual champion Georgia in the semifinals. Harbaugh then flirted with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, before announcing he was staying at Michigan, two weeks before his reworked contract was announced.

Michigan is one of two teams from the state participating in this year's bowl season, along with Eastern Michigan (8-4).

Chris Creighton, 53, in his ninth year as head coach, has the Eagles in a bowl game for the fifth time in seven seasons. By making a bowl game, Creighton triggered another automatic year extension that now has his contract running through the 2027 season. Creighton also has earned at least $85,000 in bonuses, including a $35,000 retention bonus, $25,000 for qualifying for a bowl game, $15,000 for beating a Power Five opponent (Arizona State) and $10,000 for winning at least eight games. Creighton, who signed his new deal in July 2021, also will see his staff get modest raises and his staff pool get a modest increase for making another bowl game.

Creighton would be due additional bonuses if his team wins a bowl game, and thus pushes the win total to nine games, and if his team hits academic benchmarks. Creighton's base salary this season was $525,000, meaning his 2022 compensation has pushed over $600,000.

Eastern Michigan's bowl destination and opponent were set to be announced Sunday afternoon or evening. The Potato Bowl in Idaho and the Arizona Bowl were possibly outcomes.

