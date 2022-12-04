Michigan opens as two-score favorite vs. TCU in College Football Playoff semis
The College Football Playoff matchups have just been set, but oddsmakers haven't wasted any time preparing game lines for both semifinal games.
No. 2 Michigan (13-0) has opened as a 9.5-point favorite (via FanDuel) against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1), who the Wolverines will face in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. Michigan inched toward a perfect regular season on Saturday night in Indianapolis, winning a second straight Big Ten title with a 43-22 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) will face off in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, with the Bulldogs opening as 6.5-point favorites.
Despite the Wolverines' convincing 45-23 win over the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium during the final week of the regular season — and the Buckeyes being guaranteed a road that goes through Georgia — FanDuel isn't all that convinced Michigan has a better shot to win it all than Ohio State. They have national title odds for Michigan at +270 and Ohio State at +260. Georgia (-140) is the runaway favorite to win the national championship, with TCU (+1600) trailing far behind.
Georgia defeated LSU in the SEC title game convincingly on Saturday, 50-30. TCU saw its perfect season hopes shattered in the Big 12 championship game against Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs fell just short in a 31-28 overtime thriller. Ohio State is the only team to make the playoff this year without qualifying for a conference title game.
Michigan finished its season with an 8-4-1 record against the spread; TCU went 9-3-1.
