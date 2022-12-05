Michigan tight end Erick All enters transfer portal

Michigan tight end and co-captain Erick All is the program’s second high-profile player within the week who has decided to transfer.

All joins former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, also voted a co-captain by teammates before the 2022 season, who entered the portal last week and transferred to Iowa. All entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. It's unclear where All will decide to play in 2023. All and McNamara are close friends and were roommates during the 2021 season.

In a two-part twitter post, All addressed "Wolverine nation" and explained his decision.

"Love you guys but it's time for me to move on," All wrote. "I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they see and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue."

Both players had their seasons cut short by injury and were sidelined after the third game. McNamara suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery last month, before announcing his transfer.

All was expected to have a breakout season, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days in July that All and teammate Luke Schoonmaker would compete to be recognized as the nation’s top tight end.

But the 6-foot-5, 255-pound All, who arrived at Michigan in 2019, played in only three games this season and had three catches for 36 yards before an injury sidelined him after the third game. For his career, he had 54 catches for 565 yards and two touchdowns.

In October, All shared in an Instagram he had “life-changing” surgery and attached the message to a photo of him in a hospital bed in a Fort Myers, Fla. hospital. A week later, Harbaugh confirmed All would miss the rest of the season.

“He won’t be back this year,” Harbaugh said at a news conference. “He had a surgery that he needed, and it was successful. We look forward to rehab for Erick.”

All was with the team at Ohio State on Nov. 26, but he did not travel with the Wolverines to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game.