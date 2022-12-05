Wolverines co-captain Mike Sainristil announces return to UM in 2023

On the same day Michigan learned its College Football Playoff destination, Mike Sainristil, a co-captain who moved from receiver to defensive back before this season, announced he is returning to the Wolverines in 2023 for his fifth year of eligibility.

Sainristil is fifth on the team with 51 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks. He also has seven pass breakups and has been a key contributor in the secondary for the unbeaten Wolverines (13-0) who are coming off their second straight Big Ten championship after defeating Purdue last Saturday night.

Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 for a shot at the national championship.

Sainristil shared his decision to return on social media Sunday night. He thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for the four years he has played for the Wolverines.

“The season is not over, in fact it is just getting started. Just like my time here at the university,” Sainristil said. “I will be back for my 5th year as a Wolverine and won’t be entering my name in the 2023 NFL Draft after the season.

“Team 143, let’s finish the mission and bring the big one home.”

He ended with a hashtag message, #JOBNOTFINISHED, a reference to the team's pursuit of four goals this season, the final being a national championship.

Eyabi Okie, who transferred to Michigan before the season, has already announced he will return for the 2023 season.

